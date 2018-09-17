7,500 without power after cat causes ‘flash’ at Entergy substation

Posted 9:39 AM, September 17, 2018, by , Updated at 10:22AM, September 17, 2018
NEW ORLEANS – About 7,500 people are without power in the Mid City and Uptown areas this morning after a cat got into an Entergy substation and caused a “flash.”

Lights went out across Mid City around 9 a.m. after the cat came into contact with a piece of equipment in the substation, according to a tweet by Entergy.

Crews are working to restore power after the catastrophic outage, according to Entergy.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Entergy announced it had restored power to all but approximately 200 customers.

