7,500 without power after cat causes ‘flash’ at Entergy substation
NEW ORLEANS – About 7,500 people are without power in the Mid City and Uptown areas this morning after a cat got into an Entergy substation and caused a “flash.”
Lights went out across Mid City around 9 a.m. after the cat came into contact with a piece of equipment in the substation, according to a tweet by Entergy.
Crews are working to restore power after the catastrophic outage, according to Entergy.
Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Entergy announced it had restored power to all but approximately 200 customers.
29.951066 -90.071532