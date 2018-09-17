× 2-year-old killed, 2 other children injured in DWI collision

DONALDSONVILLE, LA – A 2-year-old was killed, a 6-year-old sustained critical injuries, and a 4-year-old was also injured when a drunk driver plowed into a pickup truck over the weekend.

The fatal crash occurred just after 8:30 p.m. on September 15 at the intersection of Highway 70 and Highway 3120 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Twenty-seven-year-old John T. Henderson failed to stop at the intersection and slammed his Dodge Ram pickup truck into the drivers side of a 2019 GMC pickup truck driven by 50-year-old John Detwiler.

Henderson and his passenger were properly restrained at the time of the collision, but none of the children were, according to the LSP.

A 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man in Henderson’s truck received minor injuries.

Henderson submitted to a field sobriety and breath test at the scene of the crash, and Troopers determined his blood alcohol level to be 0.103.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of first offence DWI, vehicular homicide, four counts of vehicular negligent injuring, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, three counts of child restraints, a stop sign violation, and no seat belt.

“The poor decisions and criminal actions of one person has led to devastating consequences for all involved,” Sgt. Jared L. Sandifer said in a press release. “Impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same as is evident in this preventable crash. Troopers also wish to remind motorists that all occupants in a vehicle must be restrained, regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained. Simply making safe decisions while in motor vehicles such as never driving impaired and ensuring all occupants are properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.”