LSU kicker Cole Tracy is known for his accuracy.

And, he lived up to his reputation with a 42 yard game winning field goal as time expired in a 22-21 win over Auburn Saturday.

Tracy split the uprights. And, after he celebrated with teammates.

Last season Tracy was kicking at Assumption College, a Division II school in Massachusetts.

LSU, 3-0, has defeated two top 10 teams, Auburn and Miami.