Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Now that the summer is over, you can't just let you beach body go. Falling into fitness in the fall is just as important because you want to look good and be fit in time for the holidays, right?

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez is working on his fitness at Franco's on Magazine. Check out what he's learning!

Franco's offer several new classes and they've recently updated their class schedule. For more information about Franco's, click HERE.