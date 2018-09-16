Crisis averted: Saints avoid another 0-2 start with win over Browns

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Hardee #34 of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate their 21-18 win over Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Saints will not be the next team that loses to the Cleveland Browns.

New Orleans scored 18 fourth quarter points, and Wil Lutz kicked a game winning 44 yard field goal with 21 seconds to play as the Saints defeated the Browns 21-18 Sunday at the Superdome. The Browns, who tied the Steelers last week, have now played 19 consecutive games without a win.

The Saints evened their record at 1-1, but head coach Sean Payton was not impressed.

The Browns tied the game on a 47 yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway with 1:16 to play. The touchdown came on fourth down and five yards to go. But, Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez missed his second extra point of the game. He also missed two field goals.

The Saints play at Atlanta next Sunday.

Sean Payton said his club must be better, and make fewer mistakes.

"We have to clean those up, or we will  find ourselves on the losing end against a better team."