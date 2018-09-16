× Crisis averted: Saints avoid another 0-2 start with win over Browns

The Saints will not be the next team that loses to the Cleveland Browns.

New Orleans scored 18 fourth quarter points, and Wil Lutz kicked a game winning 44 yard field goal with 21 seconds to play as the Saints defeated the Browns 21-18 Sunday at the Superdome. The Browns, who tied the Steelers last week, have now played 19 consecutive games without a win.

The Saints evened their record at 1-1, but head coach Sean Payton was not impressed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Browns tied the game on a 47 yard pass from Tyrod Taylor to Antonio Callaway with 1:16 to play. The touchdown came on fourth down and five yards to go. But, Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez missed his second extra point of the game. He also missed two field goals.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints play at Atlanta next Sunday.

Sean Payton said his club must be better, and make fewer mistakes.

"We have to clean those up, or we will find ourselves on the losing end against a better team."