Child champs! Tri My Best Triathlon for kids with special needs

NEW ORLEANS-- There was a very special triathlon held today at Lakefront Arena. Kids with special needs got the opportunity to show off how they are champions. WGNO's Kenny Lopez has the story.

Biking, running, and swimming were all part of the 2nd annual "Tri My Best Triathlon."

"It is an adaptive triathlon for kids with special needs," Ashley Kenda, Pediatrics Physical Therapist at Ochsner said.

Pediatric Physical Therapists from Ochsner put on this triathlon.

"So these are kids that normally can't participate in regular sports, so this is another event for them to do. I think the smiles on the kids faces say it all. The kids are so happy that they have done something on their own," she said.

Two volunteers were paired up with each child athlete to cheer them on and show their support through each triathlon event.

