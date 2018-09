Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Lace up those sneakers, put on that tiara, and get ready to run for a good cause!

On Saturday, September 29th, NOLA Pixie Dust will host the Princess for a Day 5K and half-mile family run to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Folks of all ages are encouraged to come dressed as a prince or princess!

Register at Monogram Express on Veterans Memorial Blvd., or click here for more information.