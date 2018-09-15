Friday Night Bands: The powerhouse Landry-Walker Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The word great, on one hand denotes a sense of being exceptional, it can also apply to massive scale.

Landry-Walker has the largest high school band in New Orleans, and boasts a colossal groove that is impressive to behold.

Band director Wilbert Rawlins Jr. told us that he's not only teaching note and steps, but life.

"Be at the right place at the right time, with the right equipment, ready to concentrate, that's the key to life. Time is of the importance. You only have time and you have to be accountable for time. You have to be good stewards of time. People say practice makes perfect but perfect practice makes perfect. Four seven, everyday we have practice as we go through the songs and make sure they are right and you hear every part."