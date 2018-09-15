× Comeback kids: Tigers, Burrow rally to win at Auburn

It was LSU’s biggest win since the November 2011 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers went on the road and beat a top 10 team, dismissing 7th ranked Auburn 22-21 Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium.

LSU scored the last 12 points of the game, after falling behind 21-10 in the third quarter.

The Tigers scored 10 points in the last 8:18 of the game, including the game winning 42 yard field goal by Cole Tracy as time expired.

It has been a very long time since LSU had more than a game manager at the quarterback position.

But, when it mattered most, transfer quarterback Joe Burrow proved his mettle.

Burrow fueled the LSU comeback with a perfect throw down the middle that Derrick Dillon turned in a 71 yard touchdown catch.

That play cut the Auburn lead to 21-19. LSU failed to convert the subsequent two point try that would have tied the game.

On the game winning field goal drive, LSU was aided by two pass interference calls against Auburn.

But, Burrow made two clutch throws. He converted a third and seven with a perfect throw to wide receiver Dee Anderson for a first down.

Later, Burrow completed a fourth down pass to Stephon Sullivan for a first down.

Earlier in the week, head coach Ed Orgeron said LSU quarterbacks are remembered for winning the big games.

On this Saturday, Burrow did his best Matt Flynn impression. He was clutch.

After the game, Tracy told reporters that his former school, Assumption College has received $500 in donations from LSU fans.

Expect more to pour in this week.

For the third straight week, LSU did not commit a turnover.

Burrow was 15 of 34 for 249 yards and one touchdown.

But, he avoided the costly mistake.

His Auburn counterpart, Jarrett Stidham threw two interceptions.

The first gave LSU a short field that the Tigers turned into a one yard touchdown run by

Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

LSU will crack the top 10 this week, playing their best football since the 2011 season.

And, Ed Orgeron, the coach allegedly on the hot seat heading into the 2018 season, is now 18-6 as LSU head coach.

LSU will be heavily favored the next two weeks at home against Louisiana Tech and Ole Miss, before heading on the road to play Florida.

Before the season, Las Vegas posted LSU’s win total at 7. You can bet the over or the under.

If you had the over, a win over Louisiana Tech will get you more than halfway there, with 8 games to play.