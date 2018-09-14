What are the odds? We chat with our friends at Covers.com about another big football weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Our friends at Covers.com are back with some great predictions for another big football weekend.

Jason Logan from Covers told our very own Hank Allen that the big game he’s watching for this weekend is LSU vs. Auburn.

“For me, as an LSU fan, it’s a tough, tough game,” Logan said. “I just see there’s too many issues here on this offensive line, Auburn was 19th in sacks last year, there already have nine this year. I think they’re going to come after it, and it could be a long day for the Bayou Bengals.”

After last week’s big loss to Tampa Bay that featured a huge letdown on defense, Logan is still optimistic that the New Orleans Saints will come out on top when they take on the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

