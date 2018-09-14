× Was this chef cooking up an Uptown robbery?

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who tried to rob a Magazine Street business. Police say the man was dressed as a chef.

The crime happened on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at about 7:30 in the morning in the 4800 block of Magazine.

According to police, the man walked into the business and told an employee he was going to rob the place. Police say the employee left the business and so did the would-be robber without taking anything.

Surveillance video shows the man walking in the area. But the camera angle only shows the suspect from the back. The surveillance video is available below.

Still, it could be enough for someone who knows the man or who was in the area at the time to contact police with critical information.

If you can help police, call the NOPD’s Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Or you can phone-in an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Your tip to CrimeStoppers could earn you a cash reward, and you don’t have to testify in court to collect.