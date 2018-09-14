Oprah once bought a plane to avoid rude people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oprah Winfrey told British Vogue that she bought a private plane after a rude encounter with someone at the airport in 1991. Seems reasonable.

Winfrey says her "greatest luxury" is her own airplane.

She explained that she made the splurge after a fan approached her at the airport and accused her of "not acting like you do on TV." She said when she's at an airport, she's not necessarily going to be as friendly as when she's working. What is your "greatest luxury?"

