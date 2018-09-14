× Rampart closed in both directions after fatal accident on Esplanade

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a fatal crash on Rampart Street and Esplanade Avenue.

The accident occurred at 6:52 a.m. at the intersection at the edge of the Marigny.

The accident involved two vehicles.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital by EMS.

The condition of that individual is not immediately available.