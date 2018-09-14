× Judge throws out assault and battery charges in Zulu lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS – A judge has thrown out assault and battery charges against former Zulu president Naaman Stewart.

The allegations in the lawsuit pertaining to the alleged assault had reached the statute of limitations, according to the Orleans Civil District Court.

Stewart was replaced as king-elect by the historic organization’s board of directors in August after a lawsuit was filed alleging that he had sexually harassed an employee at Zulu’s Orleans Avenue headquarters.

The former employee claims Stewart, the former Zulu president who was slated to serve as king of Zulu in 2019, followed her into the bathroom and told her to show him her breasts and engage in sexual activity with him.

She says in the lawsuit that Stewart groped her several times in the bathroom, all of which she says she has on an audio recording of the incident.

The plaintiff in the Stewart case has 15 days to amend the remaining charges, according to the court.