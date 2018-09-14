Hollywood South News with Jabari: John Legend spotted at Beyoncé concert in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Legend

Thousands of Beyoncé and Jay Z fans flocked to the Mercedes Benz Superdome last night. Fans who were on the floor seats in the back got a surprise when John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen made an appearance. They were also sharing the area with Big Freedia.

The Purge & The First

Two new TV series shot in New Orleans are now available for viewing. Hulu's the first was shot primarily in Chalmette, Louisiana. It's about the first humans going to Mars. Also, the new tv series The Purge airs on Tuesday's on the USA Network. Local actor Billy Slaughter is almost at his 100th film in his acting career and he booked a role on both of those shows. You can follow Billy on Twiter and IG @BillySlaughter1

Workshops for filmmakers

Good Work Network, in partnership with #CreateLouisiana, and with funding support from National Endowment for the Arts, is kicking off a series of entrepreneurship programs in support of Louisiana independent filmmakers. Called the Roux Carré Filmmakers Program, the series starts with a film screening and artist discussion on September 20.

The screening and discussion will take place at the Central City culinary incubator Roux Carré on September 20, 2018, at 7:00pm. Roux Carré is a project of Good Work Network and is located on 2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. in the historic Central City neighborhood.

The Roux Carré Filmmakers Program runs through 2019 and includes support for:

- A quarterly independent filmmakers learning group,

- Indie Business Plan Primer: a 2-day immersive workshop focusing on the key business plan elements for producers/filmmakers who are preparing to raise private equity from angel investors, and

- Local Film Series - which will feature screenings of films and work-in-programs from Louisiana filmmakers.

