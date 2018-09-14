18-wheeler slams into school bus, bursts into flames in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON, LA – An 18-wheeler slammed into the back of a school bus and burst into flames this morning.

Three children were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously injured, according to the Louisiana State Police.

The collision occurred near the intersection of US 190 and LA 63 around 8:30 a.m.

Pictures released by the LSP show the back of the bus crumpled by the impact and the truck engulfed in billowing flames as thick black smoke rises into the sky.

The collision and fire closed the highway as emergency crews worked to contain the flames and clear the road.