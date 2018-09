Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACOOCHEE, FL -- Well, that's one way to win an argument...

According to authorities, a Florida woman poured hot sauce into her husband's eyes in the middle of a "heated" fight. 41-year-old Esmeralda Lopez was arrested on Monday morning.

The arrest report stated, “This was done against the victim’s will and without his consent.” He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

No further word on his condition.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.