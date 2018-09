Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Dennis Haskins, who played beloved TV principal Mr. Belding on the hit sitcom "Saved By The Bell," was in New Orleans at the House of Blues recently for the "Saved By The 90's" concert and party.

While in NOLA, he told News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez what he thought the show's characters - Screech, Zack, Kelly, Slater, Jessie, and Lisa - wold be up to today.