The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with The Flagstick
Metairie, La
The Flagstick is a state-of-the-art indoor virtual golf and entertainment facility located in the Clearview Mall. You can hit the driving range, play a full round of golf, or just enjoy the mini games & challenges on one of 7 full swing simulators! Featuring a full-service bar and kitchen, The Flagstick is the place to Play, Practice, & Party!
- Address
- Clearview Mall
- 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
- Metairie, LA 70006
- Phone Number
- (504) 510-5577
- Website
Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!
A great gift for the golfer on your list!
Deal Highlights
- $99 gets you over $350 worth of golf
- A round of golf with cart at each participating course location
- Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area
Description
For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.
Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions
Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course
Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)
Must mention card when booking Tee Time
Not valid for tournament or league play
Not valid with other discounts/promotions
Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends
Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm – close
Limit 1 card per household
Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019
Purchase Agreement
Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days
All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events
Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash
NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments
Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.