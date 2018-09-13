The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience with The Flagstick

Posted 11:05 AM, September 13, 2018, by

Metairie, La

The Flagstick

The Flagstick is a state-of-the-art indoor virtual golf and entertainment facility located in the Clearview Mall. You can hit the driving range, play a full round of golf, or just enjoy the mini games & challenges on one of 7 full swing simulators! Featuring a full-service bar and kitchen, The Flagstick is the place to Play, Practice, & Party!

  • Address
    • Clearview Mall
      • 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
      • Metairie, LA 70006
  • Phone Number
    • (504) 510-5577
  • Website

*******

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Related Story
The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2018-19

Deal Highlights

  • $99 gets you over $350 worth of golf
  • A round of golf with cart at each participating course location
  • Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Click to Buy

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course
Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)
Must mention card when booking Tee Time
Not valid for tournament or league play
Not valid with other discounts/promotions
Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends
Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm – close
Limit 1 card per household
Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days
All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events
Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash
NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments

*******

Click here for more information on the Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience and for a list of participating golf courses.