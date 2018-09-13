× Terrebonne school district to auction off 34 school buses

HOUMA, LA – Have you ever wanted to own your very own school bus?

Well, here’s your golden opportunity.

The Terrebonne Parish School District will be hold a live auction of surplus school vehicles with online budding next month.

The auction items will include 34 school buses, four maintenance trucks, and one maintenance van.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. on October 10, and there will be a preview day on October 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, call 1-800-850-2252 or visit the “Auction” link on TPSD.org.