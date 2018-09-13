× NOPD investigating second dead body found near Irish Bayou in two weeks

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating the second unclassified death in two weeks along a small strip of land near the Twin Spans.

Officers found a body floating in the water in the 3500 block of Ridgeway Boulevard around noon today.

The victim has not yet been identified, and so far the cause of death has bee listed as unclassified.

There is no reason to suspect foul play, according to the NOPD.

On September 5, witnesses reported finding a 78-year-old man lying face down in the grass in the 2600 block of Ridgeway, just up the road from where the body was found floating in the water on September 13.

The cause of death and identity of the victim in that case have not yet been released, but that too was labeled as an unclassified death by the NOPD.

Ridgeway runs along the Irish Bayou Canal leading up to the Irish Bayou area.