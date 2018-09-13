Local beauty salon giving away Beyonce concert tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- A local beauty salon is celebrating its fifth birthday in a big Beyonce way! They're celebrating with a Beyonce ticket giveaway!

Emily LaBorde, owner of the local salon, "Bleu a Blowdry Bar" on Old Metairie Road wanted to do something nice for her hardworking and dedicated staff so she got them all tickets to the Beyonce and Jay Z concert at the Superdome tonight.

But that's not all she did! LaBorde wanted to say thank you to her clients too, so she held an Instagram contest to giveaway concert tickets to one lucky winner and their two friends.

"I'm so crazy in love with my wonderful, hardworking staff, so we are taking them to see Beyonce and we are also literally in love with our amazing clients, so one lucky winner and their two friends are getting to go to the concert too. Beyonce, we're coming for you," she said.

The entire staff of "Bleu a Blowdry Bar" will take a party bus to Beyonce's and Jay Z's "On the Run II" show. The concert begins at 7 p.m.

For more information about "Bleu a Blowdry Bar," click HERE.

There are two locations one at 701 Metairie Road, and the other is located at 5228 Magazine Street.