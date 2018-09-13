Game Day Rip ‘n Dip! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

If you're watching the Saints game this weekend, you better have a dip! But if you can't decide which dip to make Test Kitchen Taylor has the solution - Rip'n Dip!

Game Day Rip 'n Dip

2 cans pizza dough

Olive oil or butter

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

1 cup cooked beef mince

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

black pepper to taste

1 cup diced onion

1 cup diced green pepper

1/4 cup greek yogurt

1/2 cup Italian dressing

4 oz light cream cheese, softened

4 oz shredded mozzarella

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

4 ounces of cream cheese, beaten until creamy

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 package (10 oz.) frozen spinach, thawed and dried

1/2 - 3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 envelope dry vegetable soup mix

1 tsp. Garlic

1 can quartered artichoke hearts (chop up more or keep whole - up to you)

Top with more shredded parmesan

Bacon and Cheese Dip

1 3/4 cup sour cream

1 cup cream cheese, softened

21/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, split

1 cup cooked bacon bits

1/4 cup chopped spring onions

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened

½ cup hot sauce

½ cup Sour Cream

1 cup cheddar cheese

1 clove garlic minced

1 tbsp chives

Rip up pizza dough and form balls making a frame around the pan and a cross across the center, leaving four blank spots for dips.

Combine each dip separately and place some in each quadrant.

Brush dough with oil or butter

Bake for 25 minutes at 350.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!