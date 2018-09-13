FL man accused of stealing $5.4M in stamps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSONVILLE, FL -- A Florida man has been accused of stealing and reselling $5.4 million dollars in postage stamps!

The 64 year old was indicted on charges of mail fraud and fund embezzlement.

He worked in the mail room of a Jacksonville credit union and apparently carried out the theft for over a 20 year period.

Here's how it worked... "The company provided weekly checks addressed to the 'U.S. Postmaster' for the suspect to buy company postage. Every other week, he instead bought stamps that were shipped to a New York-based stamp company that sold them at below market value." Seems excessive.

Talk about a sticky situation!

