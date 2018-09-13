Dad goes viral over hilarious bank card photo

TEXAS -- Aren't Dads the best?
On Monday, Twitter user @roasted_weenie posted photos of her dad's new credit card.
Wells Fargo asked if he wanted to customize the card with a picture.
Roasted Weenie's Dad assumed that it would be used for a little box in the corner of the card to prevent fraud.
Instead of receiving a card, similar to his Bank of America card, that featured a little picture, Mr. Roasted Weenie got a card with an incredible close-up of his own face.
It's magnificent.
Although @roasted_weenie and her Mom thought it was hilarious... Dad did not.
The tweet currently has nearly 400 thousand engagements on Twitter.
