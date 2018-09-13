Dad goes viral over hilarious bank card photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS -- Aren't Dads the best?

On Monday, Twitter user @roasted_weenie posted photos of her dad's new credit card.

Wells Fargo asked if he wanted to customize the card with a picture.

Roasted Weenie's Dad assumed that it would be used for a little box in the corner of the card to prevent fraud.

Instead of receiving a card, similar to his Bank of America card, that featured a little picture, Mr. Roasted Weenie got a card with an incredible close-up of his own face.

It's magnificent.

Although @roasted_weenie and her Mom thought it was hilarious... Dad did not.

The tweet currently has nearly 400 thousand engagements on Twitter.

So my dad got a new credit card and they asked him if he wanted a picture on it so he thought it was gonna be a tiny picture of him like the previous card he had so he sent them a picture of him and then...😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣

HE PLAYED HIMSELF BRUH! pic.twitter.com/6tNoYdbrZL — Bby cakes 🍑 (@roasted_weenie) September 10, 2018

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.