3 teens in stolen car arrested, 1 shot by police after wild chase in Eden Isles

EDEN ISLES, LA – A trio of teenagers have been arrested after running from police and driving a stolen vehicle toward a deputy, who opened fire and shot one of the teens.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies on the hunt for suspects in a string of vehicle burglaries spotted a Dodge Charger driving suspiciously on Moonraker Drive around 2 p.m. on September 12.

The deputies ran the car’s license plate, learned that it had been reported stolen from New Orleans, and immediately attempted to pull the car over.

The driver of the Dodge Charger sped away, and a pursuit involving members of the STPSO Criminal Patrol and Traffic Divisions ensued.

Several police vehicles were damaged during the chase, which culminated when the Dodge Charger accelerated toward a deputy who had stepped outside of his vehicle.

The deputy opened fire, striking 17-year-old Kendrick Neveaux, who was in the passenger seat, according to the STPSO.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy who was driving the vehicle and a 15-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle were also arrested.

Deputies found a stolen firearm with a laser sight inside the vehicle.

Neveaux has been arrested and charged with felony possession of stolen things, simple possession of marijuana, Conspiracy to Commit the Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting an Officer, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.

The charges against the other two teens are similar to Neveaux’s, and the 16-year-old driver also faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder, according to the STPSO.

“I applaud the work of our Sheriff’s Office personnel, and I am very pleased that because of their proactive work in our community, we have apprehended three subjects that I know had every intent to victimize our residents through their criminal actions,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.