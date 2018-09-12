Ugly Halloween sweaters have arrived

NEW ORLEANS — Do you hate dressing up for Halloween but ugly Christmas sweaters are your jam?

We’ve got you covered! HalloweenCostumes.com has launched Ugly Halloween Sweaters featuring blood suckers, pumpkins, and skeleton heads.

At $40 a pop, the pullovers make perfect last-minute costume alternatives. Plus, they’re warm and cozy in case you’re an adult trick or treater.

No one is judging you, you get that candy corn!

Would you wear an Ugly Halloween Sweater? Count me in! 🕷🎃☠️👻🕸 pic.twitter.com/JpkHyzMbnv — KINSEY SCHOFIELD (@kinseyschofield) September 12, 2018

