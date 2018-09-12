There’s an entire cafe dedicated to Hello Kitty now

IRVINE, CA — The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe is opening on September 14 in Irvine, California!

It is the first permanent cafe in the United States featuring “dual experiential spaces” aka it was legit built for the ‘gram.

There’s a fast and casual cafe open to the public, as well as a separate private room for reservation-only afternoon tea and cocktail service at night. 🍸

The menu includes made-to-order mini donuts in cinnamon sugar, cookies ‘n cream and more. There’s also a pick-your-own set of four Sanrio character mini cakes for $15. It sounds absolutely claw-some! 🐾

