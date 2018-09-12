Sweet Friday night football photo goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALDOSTA, GA -- A Georgia woman's Facebook post about an act of kindness has quickly gone viral... and it's exactly what we need right now.

Star Balloon-Bradley was at a High School football game with her little nephew Isaiah, when the boy decided to say hi to a stranger. Two weeks later, he saw the same woman at another game.

"Isaiah walked right up to her smiling, crawled in her lap and laid his head down on her shoulder. She welcomed him with open arms," Bradley wrote on Facebook. She went on to say, "With all the racial tension that`s going on, I'm glad to see pictures likes these because it goes to show color doesn't matter to a lot of people. I love her and I don't know her!"

After the post went viral, Bradley discovered that the woman's name is Angela. Angela responding, "To God be all praise, glory, and honor!"

