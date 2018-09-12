× Sub-Tropical Storm Joyce forms, and a depression still possible for the Gulf

It’s been a busy few weeks for the Atlantic Basin as Sub-Tropical Storm Joyce formed Wednesday afternoon. Joyce joins Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Helene, and Tropical Storm Isaac as active systems in the Atlantic and another depression may be trying to form in the Gulf of Mexico.

This is the first time since September of 2008 we have four active named storms in the Atlantic Basin. If the system in the Gulf becomes a tropical storm while the other four remain, it would be the first time in the satellite era that five named storms occupy the Atlantic Basin simultaneously.

Sub-Tropical Storm Joyce

The newest kid on the block, Joyce is a sub-tropical storm. This means the system is a hybrid low pressure that shows tropical characteristics but isn’t 100% a tropical system. Joyce currently has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving southwest across the Central Atlantic at 6 mph. Joyce is expected to remain on this path for another day or so before curving back to the northeast and towards the European continent.

Tropical wave in the Gulf

Meanwhile the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico still looks likely to become a tropical depression sometime Thursday before moving ashore over the Texas coast sometime on Friday. The system has been erratic in terms of organization, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) still gives the wave a 70% chance of becoming a depression through Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Florence

The largest storm, in terms of size and wind speed, continues to be Hurricane Florence as it makes its way to the eastern coast of the United States. As of the 4pm Wednesday advisory, Florence remained a very strong category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Florence is expected to remain a category 3 storm through Friday before slowly weakening before making landfall.

This doesn’t mean Florence will be packing any less of a punch. The storm is expected to move roughly parallel to the North and South Carolina coasts as it slowly slogs to the east and could give some areas 24 hours straight of hurricane force winds. In addition to the wind and storm surge threat, inland flooding from the feet of rain that will fall to the east of Florence’s path will cause sever flooding inland.

Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene continues to move north in the open Atlantic and for the most part should remain a sea storm. Maximum sustained winds are 85 mph and the storm is moving north at 12 mph. Helene will continue to slowly lose strength and eventually its tropical characteristics towards the back half of the weekend as it begins to speed up.

Helene could affect the northern European continent or the British Isles next week as a very strong extra-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Isaac

This is another storm we will monitor closely as this tropical storm will be moving straight into the Caribbean. Isaac is running into increasing wind shear as it pushes towards the Windward Islands. Because of this, Isaac could degenerate into an open low in the next day or so as it moves into the Caribbean. It’s quit possible that Isaac could regenerate and then start to turn towards the Gulf of Mexico early next week. Because of all the uncertainty surrounding Isaac and if it will even hold together, confidence is particularly low on the track and intensity of this storm.