Saints preparing for an improved Browns team

Metairie, La. -- The Browns have been an easy win on teams' schedules the past few seasons, having not won a game themselves since December of 2016. But despite Cleveland having only won four games in the past three seasons, the Saints are not overlooking this new, talents Browns team.

"They did a lot of good things on film last week and that's the thing," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees. "You hate the fact that they haven't had a win for a while just because you look at their side of the ball and you're like, 'Man, that's a really good defense. They did a lot of good things.' So forget their record. Forget the last time they had a win."

Marshon Lattimore, Saints Corner back, "They're a way different team then they were last year so they can get anybody any Sunday. And they never really got blown-out. They're always in the game until like the 4th quarter

As the Saints look to avoid another 0-2 start, they need to start with improvements on the defensive end. In week one, they gave-up nearly 50 points, got no pressure on Ryan Fitzpatrick and had no sacks and had no takeaways. It was a wake-up call to say the least.

Marshon Lattimore, "We had confidence in ourselves but there wasn't any swag. No celebrating, no nothing. I mean, we didn't have anything to celebrate about really but it's still, have that pep in your step. There wasn't any of that I feel like from watching the film and just being out there."

Offensively the Saints were efficient against the Bucs and will need to match that production against an improved Browns defense that was plus-5 in the turnover margin in their week one tie against the Steelers.

Drew Brees, "You know it's an aggressive style. He gets those guys playing hard. They're multiple, meaning they do a lot of things and they do a lot of things well. Looking at them from last year to this year they kind of re-vamped their secondary. They draft Denzel Ward as a high pick and go out and get some free agent guys as well that have really bolstered that secondary. Really good linebacker corps, really good front seven and obviously one of the most elite pass rushers in the league in Myles Garrett. So they're a formidable defense."