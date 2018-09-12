Pistol Packin’ Ladies train for their concealed carry permits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A group of women are locked and loaded as they exercise their second amendment right to bear arms.

They are packing some serious heat during their training classes that will lead to a concealed carry permit.

It all started with a MS Fire LLC, a female owned business led by instructor, Jennifer Gebhardt.

"It's better to have it and not need it, then need it and not have it," explains Gebhardt.

"It's an extra layer of protection that I know I have. If I need to, I can protect myself or my family," says student and security worker, Lameika Washington.

Students are learning everything from the basics, to the more advanced skills, and the proper attitude needed to safely operate a firearm.

The golden rule is to always point the gun away from yourself and others and never put your finger on the trigger until you're ready to shoot.

"I was a little nervous at first not knowing what to expect and not knowing how to even operate a firearm, but I ended up enjoying it. So, it's something I do everyday," says Washington.

It takes hours of training in the classroom and on the range until a permit is issued.

Instructor Gebhardt has one important message for women who are thinking about giving it a shot.

"At the end of the day, a firearm is just a tool. It is a tool of last resort, but it's just like a car. You learn how to drive a car, so you need to learn how to operate a firearm properly and safely. If you do that, there is nothing to be scared of," says Gebhardt.

Students as young as 13 years old can take a course with a legal guardian present.

