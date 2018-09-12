NOPD: Apple watches, vape pens stolen during Lakefront armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pulled a gun on two acquaintances and robbed them of their Apple watches and vape pens on the Lakefront.

Seventeen-year-old Daniel Christiana was with two other men on Lakeshore Drive near Rail Street when the robbery occurred around 9:30 p.m. on September 7.

Christiana pointed a revolver at the two victims and demanded their property, according to the NOPD.

The victims handed over their Apple watches and vape pens, and Christiana drove off in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Daniel Christiana is asked to contact Third District Detective William Torres at (504) 658-6030.