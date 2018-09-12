× Nicki Minaj fires back at Cardi B

Nicki Minaj said Monday her recent dust-up with fellow rapper Cardi B was “mortifying and humiliating.”

Minaj addressed the incident during the latest episode of her Beats 1’s “Queen Radio” show.

“You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny,” Minaj said of Cardi B. “Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

The pair were leaving New York Fashion Week’s annual Harper’s Bazaar Icons party late Friday at the Plaza Hotel in New York City when Cardi B appeared to go after Minaj.

Video from the exclusive invite-only soiree was captured by some attendees and posted on social media.

Cardi B is seen being restrained as she appears to lunge for Minaj before throwing her shoe.

Security alerted officers about a dispute between two people at the Plaza around 11 p.m. Friday, law enforcement sources said. Officers spoke to one of the guests involved, sources said, but the guest declined to make a complaint. No arrests were made.

It’s unclear what caused the quarrel to escalate, but Cardi B took to Instagram afterward and posted a profanity-filled video saying Minaj had criticized her parenting skills.

Cardi B gave birth to he first child, a daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July with husband rapper Offset.

Minaj disputed during her broadcast that she said anything negative about Cardi B or her child, stating that claim was “all lies.”

“I would never ridicule anyone’s child,” Minaj said. “[It’s] so sad for someone to pin that on somebody. I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting. These lies are ridiculous.”

Minaj also had a dire warning for her fellow rapper.

“You put your hands on certain people, you gonna die,” she said. “Period.”

CNN has reached out to a rep for Cardi B for comment.