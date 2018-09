WGNO has a special early access Pre-Sale password for Pelicans individual game tickets for the 2018-19 Season!

The presale starts at 2:30 PM TODAY and are available until midnight tonight.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public tomorrow, Thursday September 13th at 8 am.

The biggest games of the 2018-19 season will sell out fast, so use the special password today!

WGNO’s password is:

PELICANS

Go Pels!