‘Mr. Belding’ from Saved By The Bell schooling New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- One of the zaniest TV comedies of all time is "Saved By the Bell." One of the show's stars, Dennis Haskins, who played "Mr. Belding" on the hit show was in New Orleans for a totally radical "Saved By the 90's" concert and party at the House of Blues.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes us back in time with this beloved TV principal.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dennis Haskins recently filmed a movie here in Louisiana called, "Trailer Park Shark."

For more information about the 1990's cover band, "Saved By The 90's," click HERE.