Love it, Like it, Hate it: Protein powders

Protein powder can be a convenient way to boost protein intake – it’s easily incorporated into shakes and baked good, as well as oatmeal and breakfast cereal, but not all brands are as nutritious as they appear. In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly covers the best and worst of protein powders on shelves.

LOVE IT!

Protein powder with not more than 3 grams sugar for every 20 grams protein. No artificial sweeteners.

Plant-Based Protein | Amazing Grass Protein Superfood and Protein + Kale. Sun Warrior Protein Classic Plus.

Whey Protein | Designer Whey Natural Vanilla Protein & Isopure Whey Protein Isolate Natural Protein

Casein Protein | Optimum Nutrition’s Natural 100% Casein

Collagen Protein | Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides & Great Lakes Hydrolyzed Collagen

LIKE IT!

Protein powder with not more than 3 grams sugar for every 20 grams protein – BUT artificially sweetened

Whey Protein | Quest & Isopure – artificially sweetened with sucralose

Whey + Egg Protein | Gladiator – artificially sweetened with sucralose.

HATE IT!

Protein powder with nearly as much sugar as protein.

e.g. Slimfast High Protein Shake Mix – sugar is first ingredient, followed by maltodextrin and sunflower oil.

200 calories – 25 grams carbs – 18 grams sugar – 15 grams protein => More sugary carbs than anything else!

