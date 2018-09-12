IKEA to 3D print your butt mold

With 2019 on the Horizon, IKEA wants to 3D print your butt.

The custom butt chair will actually be coming within the next two years. It’s a collaboration between educational e-sports group Area Academy, 3D-printing medical company Unyq, and IKEA.

According to IKEA, the three organizations are developing a highly customized chair “for a better gaming experience for the 2 billion gamers around the world.”

The average gamer spends about six hours a week on their rump, playing video games, and that figure continues to grow… like my rump.

