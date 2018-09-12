Geoffrey Owens in New Orleans for NCIS job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Congratulations are in order for Geoffrey Owens!

After the Cosby star was job shamed for working at Trader Joe's for the last 15 months, Tyler Perry offered him a 10-episode role on The Have and the Have Nots. Owens accepted.

But wait! It gets better! Owens has landed another gig... TMZ is reporting that Geoffrey Owens is in New Orleans right now, shooting an episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

He's playing the role of Commander Adams. If you see him around town, tweet me photos.

See... all press is good press!

