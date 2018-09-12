Car burglar skips the limo, targets SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find two people who are responsible for burglarizing a car in Algiers. The story is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on September 9 at a little after 2:00 in the morning. A security camera recorded the incident.

The video shows a limousine parked in the driveway of a home in the 2800 block of Kabel Drive. A pickup is seen driving up to the area, and a man gets out of the passenger side.

But the car burglar did not check the doors on the limousine. Instead, he opts to get inside an SUV parked at the curb. According to police, the SUV's interior was ransacked, but there's no word on what valuables -- if any -- were taken.

If you have information that could help police track down the car burglars, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 382 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.