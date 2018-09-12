× Apple unveils three new iPhone Xs

Apple is betting big on the iPhone X. And we mean big.

The company announced on Wednesday its largest smartphone ever: the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. The Max has a larger display than the usual Plus size phones but a similar body.

Apple also showed off a 5.8-inch iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max.

The cameras on the phones are, as usual, “better than ever before,” said Apple exec Phil Schiller, who has uttered the same words at previous events. The new 12 megapixel cameras have bigger sensors and an improved HDR mode.

It also surprised with a third smartphone, the iPhone XR. The 6.1-inch features a bright LCD screen and comes in a variety of colors, including white, black, blue, coral and red. It’s missing a home button and is activated by swiping.

The device only has one camera — a 12 pixel wide-angle camera — but Apple added a similar portrait feature found in its dual camera devices, which blurs the background. The device kills the 3D touch feature but added some haptic feedback, so the screen vibrates a bit in response to touch.

The phones have faster networking support. Travelers will be happy to hear they’ll have more bands for better roaming and dual SIM capabilities to support multiple plans and two phone numbers on one device.

The iPhone X line also packs augmented reality tools to have more realistic graphics and object reflections

The company also unveiled an upgraded Apple Watch. The Series 4 has a 30% larger edge-to-edge display and is thinner. It has more reliable reception and is two times faster.