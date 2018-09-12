3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Drops! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
'Tis the season for Pumpkin Spice (almost)! So Test Kitchen Taylor is making delicious 3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Drops.
3 Ingredient Pumpkin Spice Drops
1 (15 oz) can of pumpkin
1 box yellow cake mix
2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
Preheat oven to 350°
Line baking sheet with parchment paper
Mix your pumpkin, cake mix, and pumpkin pie spice together in a medium bowl until there are no more lumps.
Drop by rounded tablespoon onto prepared baking sheets, about 2 inches apart.
Bake for 13-15 minutes, until edges start to golden.
Remove from oven and allow to cool 5 minutes on your baking sheet. Transfer to wire rack to finish cooling.
Frost with cream cheese frosting.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!