× Slidell High School teacher ‘no longer an employee’ after racially insensitive posts

SLIDELL, LA – A Slidell High School teacher who posted racially inflammatory Facebook posts is no longer employed at the school.

Screenshots of Valerie Scogin’s Facebook comments have been circulating on social media, drawing nationwide attention.

The St. Tammany Parish School Board issued the following statement on the Scogin scandal:

“When this situation was brought to our attention, the School System launched a full investigation, and the teacher involved was allowed due process. This process has been completed, and the teacher in question is no longer an employee of our School System.

This incident does not reflect our district’s values, mission and vision, and we remain committed to providing a school culture that is inclusive and meets the needs of all our students, employees and community.”