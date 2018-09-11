Romance novelist suspected of killing husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTLAND, OR -- A Lifetime movie in the making... Police arrested a romance novelist in connection with the murder of her 63-year-old husband in Oregon.

Portland Police say 68 year old Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy was arrested on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

Daniel Brophy was shot and killed at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland in June, where he had worked since 2006 as a biologist, master gardener and mushroom expert.

Nancy L. Crampton-Brophy has written and published several romance and thriller novels.

She appeared in court and the judge found enough probable cause to keep her in jail until the case goes to trial later this month.

