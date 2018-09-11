× NOPD officers encounter zebras in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Seventh District officers came across some striped surprises while on patrol last night.

The officers were driving down Lake Forest Boulevard when they came upon three zebras grazing on a patch of grass.

The NOPD posted pictures of the strange encounter on the Seventh District’s official Facebook page.

“First, we had puppies, then kittens, then alligators and even a baby hawk….but these four-legged friends take the cake!!!” reads a message accompanying the pictures.

The UniverSoul Circus will open its doors on September 15 at Old Lake Forest Plaza.

Trainers from the circus were overseeing the zebras when the officers encountered them, and no citations or warnings were issued, according to the NOPD.