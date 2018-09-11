New beauty trend! “Cold brew” hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY -- A new hair-color craze is taking over the beauty world! Salons across New York and L.A. are calling it "cold brew brunette."

NYC-based stylist Stephanie Brown says she invented of the cold brew color. She told Refinery 29 that the key to achieving the shiny brown color is to ask your stylist for “ribbon rich highlights and lowlights through your hair for dimension.”

"It’s all about swirling neutral and golden tones down the hair," Brown explained. "Just like when you pour a little bit of milk into your coffee."

