Man hates traffic so much, he swims to work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One German man was so sick of traffic on his way to work that he chose an alternative.

Munich’s Benjamin David started swimming to work instead.

He tosses a fresh pair of clothes and laptop in a waterproof backpack before taking the plunge.

“It is beautifully refreshing and also the fastest way,” David told Reuters Television. “I used to go by bike or bus or car or on foot and you need much longer.” Even when the current is strong, it only takes David about 12 minutes to get to work.

He says he prefers to swim to work in the summer but has a special wet suit for winter temps.

What a legend.

Follow Kinsey Schofield on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.