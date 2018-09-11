Headed to Hurricane Florence: Louisiana Task Force One

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - They're on the way to the heart of Hurricane Florence.

It's Louisiana Task Force One. It's a team of fourteen that includes four paramedics from New Orleans EMS, eight firefighters and two workers from Homeland Security.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is with the team packing up for the trip.

You'd expect a team from New Orleans to be experts when it comes to anything that has to do with a hurricane. And that' s exactly who these folks are.

They are ready to respond to all kinds of hazards.

When it comes to tropical storms, they are particularly equipped for water rescues, swift water rescues.

And they're ready for boat rescues. And search and rescue missions are in their line of work.

Louisiana Task Force One leaves New Orleans at 3 pm on Tuesday.

They plan to get to Columbia, South Carolina by noon on Wednesday.

They're traveling in a van and a high water equipped special rescue truck that's built to travel in water around two feet deep.

The truck will be used to transport people after they've been rescued by boat from really deep water.

Louisiana Task Force One got the call on Sunday from South Carolina asking for help. At first, members of the team had to look at the weather forecast to make sure no tropical weather was on the way to Louisiana.

After that, they packed medical supplies and tents to sleep in and plans to stay wherever and however long Hurricane Florence requires them.