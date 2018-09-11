Grocery employee steals over $9K worth of deli meat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOLIVAR, OH -- An Ohio grocery store employee is accused of eating over $9,000 worth of deli meat.

It happened over an eight year span at Giant Eagle, the employee is accused of eating 3 to 5 slices of ham almost every day.

According to local officials, the issue was only reported at the request of the store and no arrest was made. The prosecutor's office is taking a look to decide what charges will follow.

Although unlikely, the unnamed female employee could face the possibility of felony theft charges.

