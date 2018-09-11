Facebook deletes Burt Reynolds Cosmo photo from user posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Facebook users were angry over the weekend when the photo of Burt Reynolds in the iconic Cosmo centerfold kept vanishing from the social network.

Apparently, the photo violated Facebook’s community standards.

After his death, the photo was repeatedly posted, then repeatedly flagged. The postings were pulled and account holders were notified that they were violating Facebook’s policy. Not only that, but Facebook was threatening to delete some user's accounts!

Distraught Facebook users took to Twitter to complain. Facebook reacted by restoring the images and apologizing for the inconvenience.

Reynolds probably wouldn't have minded the digital disappearing act. He hated the iconic photo, once saying, "I look back on it and I shudder."

Burt Reynolds on Why He Agreed to Be One of the First Men to Pose Nude for Cosmo https://t.co/xSC3jjv5Fo pic.twitter.com/07x604a5cP — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 6, 2018

